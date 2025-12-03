MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 14,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 20,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $451,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.15 and a beta of -3.79.

About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

