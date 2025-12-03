McBride (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 10,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 5,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

