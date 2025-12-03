MDA (OTC:MDALF) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.38 and last traded at C$16.53. 9,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 59,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.60.

MDALF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MDA in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MDA in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MDA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.71.

MDA Space Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

