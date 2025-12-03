Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 638,446 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,698,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Medtronic by 122.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $260,649,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

