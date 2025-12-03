Michael Thomas Sells 2,001 Shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Thomas sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $536,828.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,308.44. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $262.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.90. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $280.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Danske downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

