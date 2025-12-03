NetEase, Inc. $NTES Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NetEase by 266.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 1,189.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ NTES opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.27.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Arete Research raised NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on NetEase in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

