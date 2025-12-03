NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.68. 30,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 565,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

NeurAxis Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeurAxis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeurAxis during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeurAxis by 1,913.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 380,131 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeurAxis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeurAxis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeurAxis by 39.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

