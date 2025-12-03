New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 6,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 11,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

