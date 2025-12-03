Northann (NYSE:NCL) Trading 4.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.4196 and last traded at $0.4180. Approximately 35,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 427,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3987.

Northann Stock Up 4.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northann

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northann stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Northann worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northann Company Profile

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

