NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.75 and last traded at C$13.88. Approximately 339,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 537,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.23.
Several brokerages recently commented on NG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.
