Organon & Co. $OGN Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,481 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $19,778,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 46.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,135,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 993,950 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 870.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,010,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 906,675 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,262,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,435,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 801,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 143.47% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

