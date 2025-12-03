Orlen (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.53 and last traded at C$27.53. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.77.

Orlen Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.31.

Orlen Company Profile

Orlen SA operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, gas, and upstream business. It engages in the processing and wholesale of refinery products, such as crude oil; production and sale of fuel, oil, chemicals, and petrochemicals, as well as provision of supporting services; production, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat from conventional and renewable energy sources comprising solar photovoltaics, as well as natural gas; trading of electricity; exploration and extraction of mineral resources; exploration, production, and import of natural gas; and trading and storage of gas and liquid gas.

