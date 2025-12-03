OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$105.68 and last traded at C$105.68. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$96.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.48.

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, municipalities, corporations, and enterprises. The company offers deposits, debit cards, insurance agency, account management, leasing and treasury, securities, factoring, payment and investment, and other products and services for individual and enterprise customers.

