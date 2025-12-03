Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.04 and traded as high as $91.50. Pampa Energia shares last traded at $89.2050, with a volume of 193,403 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Pampa Energia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.04.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.97). Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 23.73%.The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 41.9% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 698,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,968,000 after buying an additional 206,197 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 1,122.0% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 213,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 196,188 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pampa Energia by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 467.2% during the second quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 93,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 77,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 85.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

