ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29. 452,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 472,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRZO. Wall Street Zen lowered ParaZero Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ParaZero Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ParaZero Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ParaZero Technologies Trading Down 4.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ParaZero Technologies

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.82% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

Featured Stories

