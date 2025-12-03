Paul Grewal Sells 976 Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 976 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,835 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,100. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Paul Grewal sold 11,955 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $2,943,081.90.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total value of $3,458,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $3,045,200.00.

Shares of COIN opened at $263.26 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 3.69.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. President Capital lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,847,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after buying an additional 1,755,146 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,044,354,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $661,437,000 after acquiring an additional 108,751 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

