PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $28.97. 5,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 7,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.
PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.
PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3565 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s payout ratio is currently -11.07%.
About PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF
The Peakshares Sector Rotation ETF (PSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide total return by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards sectors thought to have the greatest potential for outperformance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.