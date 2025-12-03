Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD Holdings Cut by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,946 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MD. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,994.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,323. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,822.80. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $492.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

