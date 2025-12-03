PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 82,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 60,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.1250.

PetroChina Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

