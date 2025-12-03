Philip Hopper Sells 3,500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Philip Hopper sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. TD Cowen raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

