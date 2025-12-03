Pitanium (PTNM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Pitanium (NASDAQ: PTNM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2025 – Pitanium had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Pitanium had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Pitanium had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Pitanium had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Pitanium had its “sell (e-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Our Operating Subsidiary is a retailer in Hong Kong focusing on the sale of its proprietary brand products, namely PITANIUM and BIG PI online. It also generates revenue from the offline sale at six retail stores situated in Hong Kong’s premier shopping destinations. This positioning not only enhances the brand’s visibility but also aligns it with the discerning tastes of its target demographic.

