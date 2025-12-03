Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 766.98 and traded as high as GBX 806. Porvair shares last traded at GBX 778, with a volume of 405,496 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Porvair presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 766.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 759.25. The company has a market cap of £366.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

