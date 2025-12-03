Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCOR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

In related news, Director Kathryn Bueker sold 6,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,999. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $55,271.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,472,389.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,342 shares of company stock valued at $29,019,501. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

