PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.0750. Approximately 11,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9850.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 9.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.