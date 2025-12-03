Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.3551 and last traded at $0.3612. 747,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,843,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVSN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rail Vision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rail Vision stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Rail Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

