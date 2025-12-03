Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Trading 8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 41,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 46,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Up 8.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

