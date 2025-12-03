Rep. Virginia Foxx Buys Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). In a filing disclosed on December 01st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alliance Resource Partners stock on November 17th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 11/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 9/25/2025.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.30. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.03 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 127.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARLP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

View Our Latest Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,274,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,793,000 after buying an additional 211,400 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,117,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,847,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 657,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 555,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.