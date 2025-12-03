Rep. Virginia Foxx Purchases Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). In a filing disclosed on December 01st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alliance Resource Partners stock on November 14th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 11/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 9/25/2025.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ARLP opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.03 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARLP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Resource Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

