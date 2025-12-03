REV Group (REVG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 10th. Analysts expect REV Group to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $646.7670 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. REV Group’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:REVG opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.13. REV Group has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 600.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth about $365,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

REVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Baird R W cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

