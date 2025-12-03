Richard Massey Purchases 100,000 Shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) Director Richard Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Alight had a negative net margin of 94.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Alight’s payout ratio is presently -3.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Alight by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 68.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 21.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALIT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

