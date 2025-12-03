Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 1,506 Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,506 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $225,327.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,884.38. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WEX Stock Performance
Shares of WEX opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.02 and its 200-day moving average is $154.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 10.81%.The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.92.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WEX
About WEX
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.