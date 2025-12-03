Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 1,506 Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,506 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $225,327.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,884.38. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.02 and its 200-day moving average is $154.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 10.81%.The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WEX by 368.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 162.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEX

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.