Rodney Gonsalves Sells 3,000 Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $464,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,811.54. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE A opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $160.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 80,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 180,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.