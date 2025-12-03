Rosenblatt Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

Get Comcast alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Arete decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $27.02 on Monday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.