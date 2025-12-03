Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 18.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $15.64. 10,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 11,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.2365.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Cannabis ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 9.64% of Roundhill Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Roundhill Cannabis ETF

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.

