Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.4990. 17,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 124,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5074.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Ryde Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ryde Group Trading Down 1.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryde Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Free Report) by 311.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Ryde Group worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ryde Group

Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

