Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Shares Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. 47,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 418,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCNI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Scinai Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scinai Immunotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SCNI – Free Report) by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

