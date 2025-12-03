Seaport Global Securities Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $75.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LVS opened at $68.45 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Randy Hyzak sold 57,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $3,823,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,008.55. This trade represents a 51.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $22,698,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,157,545 shares of company stock worth $130,042,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $183,836,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,167,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $277,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,179,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $436,883,000 after buying an additional 2,698,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,593,457,000 after buying an additional 2,267,307 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

