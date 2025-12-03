SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Trading Down 6% – What’s Next?

Shares of SEB SA (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report) were down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$53.12 and last traded at C$53.12. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.98.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, home beer-taps, soy milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters.

