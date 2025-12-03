SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Trading Down 6% – What’s Next?

Shares of SEB SA (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report) were down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$53.12 and last traded at C$53.12. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.52.
SEB Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.98.
SEB Company Profile
SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, home beer-taps, soy milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SEB
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for SEB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.