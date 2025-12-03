Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 98,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 71,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEVN. Zacks Research upgraded Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEVN

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 72.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.