Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $38.25. Approximately 25,906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 19,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 61,794 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period.

About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

