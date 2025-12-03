Srinivas Akkaraju Acquires 48,537 Shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 48,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $370,822.68. Following the purchase, the director owned 691,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,329.08. The trade was a 7.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Akkaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 86,350 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $644,171.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 38,702 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $295,683.28.

On Thursday, November 20th, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 125,743 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $905,349.60.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 137,772 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,784.32.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 102,652 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $621,044.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 914 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $5,036.14.

On Thursday, November 13th, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 276,179 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,939.75.

Alumis Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $773.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. Alumis Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alumis by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alumis by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alumis by 53.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alumis by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alumis by 64.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

