Stack Capital Group (OTC:STCGF) Shares Up 13.5% – What’s Next?

Stack Capital Group Inc. (OTC:STCGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stack Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Stack Capital Group Stock Up 13.5%
Stack Capital Group Company Profile
Stack Capital Group Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on investing in growth and late-stage private businesses in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
