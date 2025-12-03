Stack Capital Group (OTC:STCGF) Shares Up 13.5% – What’s Next?

Stack Capital Group Inc. (OTC:STCGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stack Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stack Capital Group Stock Up 13.5%

Stack Capital Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Stack Capital Group Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on investing in growth and late-stage private businesses in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

