Steven Markel Sells 100 Shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Steven Markel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,565,800. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $2,061.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.81. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,621.89 and a 12-month high of $2,109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,972.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,961.21.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,025.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

