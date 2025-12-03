Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Shares Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.09. 55,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 28,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Up 2.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $171.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.18). Strawberry Fields REIT had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement

About Strawberry Fields REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

