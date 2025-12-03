SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.0990. 23,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 4,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Get SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 alerts:

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.