Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Shares Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.4750 and last traded at $1.48. 54,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 98,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Syntec Optics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Syntec Optics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Syntec Optics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of -1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. Syntec Optics had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 10.71%.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

