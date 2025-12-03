Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $36.04. Approximately 3,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $33.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.0777 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period.

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

