Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $36.04. Approximately 3,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $33.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.0777 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.
The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.
