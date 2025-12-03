Thungela Resources (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.8750. 2,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.
Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.
