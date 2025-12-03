Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.81 and last traded at C$3.82. Approximately 20,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 22,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$139.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.41.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd has been formed to become a multi-faceted, energy transition company. It is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The corporation generates revenue from the sale of renewable products.

