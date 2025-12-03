TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Shares Up 26.4% – Here’s What Happened

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.70. 1,082,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 532,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.3450.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCWW. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth $25,000.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

